Toledo Rallies, Beats Northern Illinois 88-80 In Overtime

Posted On Sun. Feb 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Nate Navigato scored 21 points, including a jumper that sent the game into overtime, and Toledo beat Northern Illinois 88-80 on Saturday.

The Rockets (14-13, 7-7 Mid-American) led 59-44 with 11:31 to go in the second half then allowed Northern Illinois to outscore them 27-8 and take a 71-67 lead on an Austin Pauga 3-pointer with 1:52 remaining. Navigato hit a jumper with 31 seconds left in regulation to even it at 71-all and send the game into overtime.

In overtime, Navigato sank a 3-pointer to cap an 11-7 start and Toledo led 82-78 with 1:31 to go. A Jordan Lauf layup pushed it to 86-78 with 13 seconds remaining.

Jonathan Williams also had 21 points, Steve Taylor, Jr. added 14 and Jaelan Sanford 12 for the Rockets.

Eugene German scored 27 points for the Huskies (14-13, 6-8), who have lost four straight.

Comments

comments

