Nebraska Rallies To Beat Sloppy Ohio State 58-57

Posted On Sun. Feb 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tai Webster scored 17 points and Nebraska rallied in the last minute to edge Ohio State 58-57 on Saturday.

The Huskers chipped away in the second half, and Glynn Watson Jr. tied the score at 57 with a layup with 12 seconds left, then went to the line to convert a free-throw for the one-point lead. A desperation shot just before the buzzer by Ohio State’s Jae’Sean Tate was off the mark as Nebraska (12-14, 6-8 Big Ten) won its second straight game.

Watson had 14 points and Jack McVeigh added 11 for the Huskers, who won despite shooting 38 percent.

Tate had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Marc Loving and Trevor Thompson both added 13 for Ohio State (15-13, 5-10 Big Ten). The Buckeyes shot 41 percent in losing their third straight.

The first half wasn’t pretty.

Ohio State led by 11 with 5 ½ minutes left, but a 7-2 run in the last 4 ½ half minutes allowed the Huskers to close it to 30-24 at the break. Nebraska shot a dismal 33 percent from the floor, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc, and didn’t have a basket in the last 2:54. The Buckeyes could manage only a single foul shot in the last four minutes and had eight turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: Some momentum and a reason to feel good in a season that has not been stellar.

Ohio State: Couldn’t rise to the occasion in a late-season home game when their backs were against the wall. Hopes for an NCAA bid likely evaporated in a game the Buckeyes shouldn’t have lost.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Plays at Michigan State on Thursday night.

Ohio State: Faces No. 11 Wisconsin at home Thursday night.

___

More AP college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company