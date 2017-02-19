Nebraska Rallies To Beat Sloppy Ohio State 58-57

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tai Webster scored 17 points and Nebraska rallied in the last minute to edge Ohio State 58-57 on Saturday.

The Huskers chipped away in the second half, and Glynn Watson Jr. tied the score at 57 with a layup with 12 seconds left, then went to the line to convert a free-throw for the one-point lead. A desperation shot just before the buzzer by Ohio State’s Jae’Sean Tate was off the mark as Nebraska (12-14, 6-8 Big Ten) won its second straight game.

Watson had 14 points and Jack McVeigh added 11 for the Huskers, who won despite shooting 38 percent.

Tate had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Marc Loving and Trevor Thompson both added 13 for Ohio State (15-13, 5-10 Big Ten). The Buckeyes shot 41 percent in losing their third straight.

The first half wasn’t pretty.

Ohio State led by 11 with 5 ½ minutes left, but a 7-2 run in the last 4 ½ half minutes allowed the Huskers to close it to 30-24 at the break. Nebraska shot a dismal 33 percent from the floor, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc, and didn’t have a basket in the last 2:54. The Buckeyes could manage only a single foul shot in the last four minutes and had eight turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: Some momentum and a reason to feel good in a season that has not been stellar.

Ohio State: Couldn’t rise to the occasion in a late-season home game when their backs were against the wall. Hopes for an NCAA bid likely evaporated in a game the Buckeyes shouldn’t have lost.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Plays at Michigan State on Thursday night.

Ohio State: Faces No. 11 Wisconsin at home Thursday night.

___

More AP college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Comments

comments