3 Democrats Vie In Ohio City’s Mayoral Race

CINCINNATI (AP) — It’s an all-Democrat field for Cincinnati’s mayoral election.

Two Democrats and no Republicans have filed to challenge Democratic incumbent John Cranley, who is seeking a second four-year term.

Cranley will face City Councilwoman Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati board Chairman Rob Richardson Jr. in the city’s May 2 primary. The top two finishers advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

Republican Councilman Charlie Winburn considered running for mayor in the Democrat-dominated city, then decided against it just before the Feb. 16 filing deadline.

