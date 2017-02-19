2 Ohio Counties Plan To Use Electronic Poll Books This Year

Posted On Sun. Feb 19th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Election officials in two major metropolitan areas in northern Ohio plan to begin using electronic poll books this year, joining more than two-thirds of Ohio’s 88 counties in making the switch from paper lists to check in voters.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Board of Elections recently voted to purchase 1,450 electronic poll books from a Florida company. The board plans to phase-in the use of poll books starting with the May 2 Primary Election.

The Lucas County Board of Elections is set to vote March 3 on which of two computer tablet vendors it will use for its 550 computer tablets. The board aims to use the machines in the Toledo municipal primary Sept. 12.

Sixty-one of Ohio’s counties have implemented electronic poll book technology so far.

