Zoo Introduces Endangered African Painted Dog Pups To Public

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
CUMBERLAND, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio zoo says a litter of six African painted dog puppies born in December can now be viewed by the public.

The Columbus Zoo says the puppies from the endangered species have begun exploring publicly visible areas of the zoo’s conservation center, The Wilds, in Cumberland, Ohio.

Dan Beetem, director of animal management at The Wilds, says the puppies are the center’s first successful litter of painted dogs. Beetem says the dogs’ mother, Quinn, was an attentive caregiver after their birth, a rarity for first-time painted dog mothers.

The Wilds says that painted dogs are one of Africa’s most endangered species because of continued habitat loss, conflict with humans, and infectious disease.

