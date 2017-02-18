Some Ohio Counties Fell Victim To Recent Cybercrime Attacks

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Some local governments in Ohio have been among the thousands of victims of a cybercrime threat known as “ransomware” that spread rapidly last year.

The Newark Advocate reports ( ) that ransomware is often launched from outside the country and comes in the form of a computer virus that freezes a computer system until a ransom is paid.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently released a report stating that more than 4,000 ransomware attacks have occurred daily since Jan. 1, 2016. Computer security firm Symantec found that the average ransom demand is $679.

The newspaper reports that Licking, Marion and Columbiana counties have all experienced ransomware attacks in recent years.

___

Information from: The Advocate,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company