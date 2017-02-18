Ohio Soliciting Bids For ‘seed To Sale’ Marijuana Tracking

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In preparation for Ohio’s new medical marijuana program, the state is looking to buy a system to track the marijuana from seeds and harvest to testing labs and dispensaries.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) the Ohio Department of Administrative Services started soliciting bids for the system on Feb. 3. Proposals will be accepted until March 10 and a contract is expected to be awarded in the spring.

State officials are looking for a system that will tie into existing government licensing, regulating and revenue reporting systems in the same vein as Ohio’s prescription drug monitoring database.

Ohio is expected to license 12 large growers and six smaller cultivators after rules governing growers are adopted in May.

The state’s medical marijuana program is slated to become operational in September 2018.

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

