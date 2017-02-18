Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Feb. 18.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 18 1:00 PM 15th annual Columbus Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio

Location: Polar Frontier at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, 4850 West Powell Road, Powell, OH Columbus sooh.org https://twitter.com/SOOhio

Contacts: Paige Ludwig Special Olympics Ohio pludwig@sooh.org 1 614 271 6782

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 18 – Sunday, Feb. 19 GOP Sen. John McCain leads bipartisan, bicameral Congressional delegation to Munich Security Conference – Republican Sen. John McCain leads a bipartisan, bicameral Congressional delegation to the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, also featuring Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, Amy Klobuchar, Chris Murphy, Mark Warner, Jeanne Shaheen, and Gary Peters, Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham, Dan Sullivan, Benjamin Sasse, David Perdue, and Marco Rubio, Democratic Reps. Seth Moulton and Ted Deutch, and Republican Reps. Michael McCaul and Michael Turner

Location: Munich http://mccain.senate.gov/ https://twitter.com/SenJohnMcCain

Contacts: Julie Tarallo Sen. John McCain Communications Director julie_tarallo@mccain.senate.gov 1 202 224 7130

——————–

Sunday, Feb. 19 9:00 AM ‘State of the Union’ on CNN – ‘State of the Union with Jake Tapper’, program featuring interviews, political analysis and stories of everyday Americans. Guests this week include Ohio Governor John Kasich

Location: TBD http://www.cnn.com https://twitter.com/CNNsotu #CNNsotu

Contacts: Lauren Pratapas CNN lauren.pratapas@cnn.com lpratapas

——————–

Sunday, Feb. 19 GOP Sen. John McCain leads bipartisan, bicameral Congressional delegation to Munich Security Conference – Republican Sen. John McCain leads a bipartisan, bicameral Congressional delegation to the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, also featuring Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, Amy Klobuchar, Chris Murphy, Mark Warner, Jeanne Shaheen, and Gary Peters, Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham, Dan Sullivan, Benjamin Sasse, David Perdue, and Marco Rubio, Democratic Reps. Seth Moulton and Ted Deutch, and Republican Reps. Michael McCaul and Michael Turner

Location: Munich http://mccain.senate.gov/ https://twitter.com/SenJohnMcCain

Contacts: Julie Tarallo Sen. John McCain Communications Director julie_tarallo@mccain.senate.gov 1 202 224 7130

——————–

Monday, Feb. 20 9:00 AM Bowling Green State University 22nd annual Presidents’ Day open house

Location: Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, OH Bowling Green http://www.bgsu.edu/ https://twitter.com/bgsu

Contacts: Amber Stark BGSU alstark@bgsu.edu 1 419 372 8582

——————–

Monday, Feb. 20 10:30 AM GOP Rep. Jim Jordan visits Presidents Harding and Hayes’ homes in Ohio – Republican Rep. Jim Jordan meets students and attendees and encourages a greater appreciation for Ohio’s presidential history at the home of President Warren G. Harding at 380 Mt. Vernon Ave, Marion, OH (10:30 AM EST) and the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, 1337 Hayes Ave, Fremont, OH (12:45 PM EST)

Location: Fremont Marion http://jordan.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan

Contacts: Darin Miller Rep. Jim Jordan Press Secretary darin.miller@mail.house.gov

——————–

Monday, Feb. 20 12:30 PM University of Toledo committee meetings – University of Toledo Clinical Affairs Committee meeting (12:30 PM EST), Finance and Audit Committee Meeting (1:00 PM EST), and Board of Trustees Meeting (1:15 PM EST)

Location: Driscoll Alumni Center, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Meghan Cunningham University of Toledo Meghan.Cunningham@utoledo.edu 1 419 530 2410

——————–

Monday, Feb. 20 Presidents Day / Washington’s Birthday

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Monday, Feb. 20 – Tuesday, Feb. 21 2017 Ohio Grape and Wine Conference

Location: Embassy Suites Columbus-Dublin, 5100 Upper Metro Place, Dublin, OH Dublin www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: Martha Filipic OSU filipic.3@osu.edu 1 614 292 9833

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio

Comments

comments