Hamilton Leads Buffalo Past Miami (Ohio) 71-58

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Blake Hamilton sank five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Buffalo to its sixth straight victory with a 71-58 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Dontay Caruthers added 12 points to go with seven assists and Willie Conner had 11 points for Buffalo (15-12, 9-5 Mid-American Conference), which used a 9-5 advantage from long range to avenge last month’s 75-74 loss to the Redhawks.

Buffalo broke it open midway through the second half. Hamilton and Nick Perkins hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 13-3 run that made it 54-38 with 10:04 to play and the Bulls led by double figures the rest of the way.

Before the break, Buffalo took the lead for good during an 8-0 spurt that included 3s from Conner and Hamilton to carry a 30-24 advantage into intermission.

Michael Weathers led the Redhawks (10-17, 3-11) with 19 points and Rod Mills had 16.

