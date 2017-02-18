Blue Jackets Beat Weary Penguins In Overtime 2-1

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Dubinsky scored just over a minute into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Friday night.

Dubinsky lifted a shot over Matt Murray as he skated into the slot to win it for the Blue Jackets after a fast, taut game amid a playoff atmosphere at sold-out Nationwide Arena.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 38 saves, and Ryan Murray scored in the second period as Columbus moved back into a tie for second place with Pittsburgh in the rough Metropolitan Division.

Murray made 37 saves, and Ian Cole scored for the Penguins, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Penguins lost for the first time in four games.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company