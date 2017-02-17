Thursday’s Scores

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Archbold 63, Delta 50

Arlington 73, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 46

Ashland Crestview 65, Monroeville 51

Bloomdale Elmwood 75, Fostoria 45

Bucyrus 48, Ontario 30

Cardington-Lincoln 46, Marion Elgin 29

Carey 44, Attica Seneca E. 29

Collins Western Reserve 50, Greenwich S. Cent. 39

Columbus Grove 69, Bluffton 24

Doylestown Chippewa 79, Apple Creek Waynedale 32

Elmore Woodmore 50, Rossford 38

Gates Mills Gilmour 70, Hudson WRA 38

Genoa Area 55, Millbury Lake 51

Holgate 50, Edgerton 45

Holland Springfield 37, Maumee 20

Lima Shawnee 56, Celina 30

Massillon Perry 59, Cornerstone Christian 35

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 38, Sycamore Mohawk 36

Minster 48, Ft. Recovery 42

N. Baltimore 56, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 55

New Bremen 44, Delphos St. John’s 38

New Knoxville 37, Maria Stein Marion Local 31

New London 58, Plymouth 41

Norwalk St. Paul 62, Ashland Mapleton 35

Oak Harbor 64, Milan Edison 37

Oregon Stritch 62, Northwood 43

Pemberville Eastwood 37, Tontogany Otsego 36

Perrysburg 44, Napoleon 28

Sandusky Perkins 63, Huron 33

Stryker 82, Gorham Fayette 30

Swanton 42, Liberty Center 33

Van Wert Lincolnview 56, Ada 50

Vanlue 43, Cory-Rawson 22

Wapakoneta 51, St. Marys Memorial 47

Wooster 57, Mt. Vernon 52

Cin. Princeton 63, Loveland 58

Cin. Sycamore 57, Cin. NW 33

Goshen 56, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 32

Monroe 55, Day. Dunbar 30

Portsmouth Notre Dame 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 15

Waterford 51, Glouster Trimble 24

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company