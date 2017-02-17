MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Teen Shot At School Says Positive Attitude Helps Him Cope

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — A 16-year-old boy who was shot at his Ohio school a month ago says he’s “feeling pretty good” and is glad to be attending classes and other school activities as life gets back to normal.

The Springfield News-Sun ( ) reports that Logan Cole discussed his recovery in an interview this week with radio station WBLL in Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN’-tihn). He says keeping a positive, forgiving attitude is part of his coping strategy.

He was hospitalized and required surgery after the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty.

Authorities say 17-year-old Ely Serna fired a 12-gauge shotgun. He is charged in juvenile court with attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses. He has denied the charges.

A judge ordered a competency evaluation of Serna at his attorney’s request.

