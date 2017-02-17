Suspect In Slaying Of Teenage Ohio Girl Pleads Not Guilty

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — A registered sex offender who could face the death penalty for the slaying of a 14-year-old Cleveland girl has pleaded not guilty.

A judge on Thursday refused to set bond for 44-year-old Christopher Whitaker, of South Euclid. He faces charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, rape and abuse of a corpse in the death of Alianna DeFreeze. The girl’s body was found in an abandoned home in Cleveland on Jan. 29, three days after her mother reported her missing when she didn’t arrive at school.

Whitaker was arrested Feb. 2. Authorities have said his DNA was matched to evidence from the slaying.

Whitaker’s attorney didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company