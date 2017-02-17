MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police Investigating Shooting After Car Chase

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a shooting near a UPS distribution center led to a car chase.

Officials say Columbus police responded after a woman was shot around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say a team of officers chased the shooting suspect along Interstate 70 before apprehending the individual.

Officials say the victim was taken to Mount Carmel West with life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect was also taken to Mount Carmel West.

The suspect’s condition is unknown. Police have not identified the suspect or victim.

An investigation is underway.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company