Ohio Man Enters Guilty Plea In Air Base Security Breach

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of causing the evacuation of two buildings at Ohio’s largest military base has pleaded guilty in a deal that dismissed several of the charges against him.

Edward Novak entered guilty pleas Thursday in federal court in Dayton to charges of trespass, driving under the influence and disorderly conduct.

Other charges including assault, making false alarms and fleeing a police officer were dropped.

Messages were left for Novak’s public defender seeking comment.

Authorities say the unarmed Beavercreek man entered a secure building at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in November 2015 after driving past guards at a security gate.

Base officials say the intrusion and building evacuations hindered operations at the base near Dayton for hours.

