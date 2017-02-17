MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Inmate Accused Of Mailing Threats Against Trump, Judges

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prisoner faces new charges over allegations that he threatened President Donald Trump and federal judges in letters mailed to the FBI and a public defender’s office.

Authorities say that 47-year-old Rodney Cydrus threatened to hurt a number of government officials and that some of the mail last month contained white powder that turned out to be harmless.

Prosecutors say the former Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH’-ee) man was indicted this week in federal court on multiple counts of mailing threatening communications.

Court records list no attorney for him in that case.

He has been imprisoned at the Lebanon Correctional Institution for convictions that include arson, aggravated robbery and theft.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company