Mitchell’s 27 Leads No. 12 Ohio St Women To 9th Straight

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points, her eighth straight game with at least 20, and No. 12 Ohio State took control in the first half and rolled to its ninth-straight win, 87-69 over Nebraska.

Sierra Calhoun added 13 points and Tori McCoy had 12 for the Buckeyes (23-5, 13-1 Big Ten), who scored 87 points for the seventh-straight game heading into a Monday matchup with second-ranked and league-leading Maryland.

Mitchell had two 3-pointers in the first quarter as Ohio State opened a 19-10 lead and two more in the second as the Buckeyes stretched it to 40-23. Ohio State shot 51 percent (34 of 67) and went 10 of 21 from long distance.

Nebraska (5-20, 1-12) got within 10 early in the third but a 12-2 run quickly pushed it back to 20.

Jessica Shepard had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Cornhuskers, who lost their eighth straight and 20th overall for just the second time in school history (2002-03) dating back to 1974-75.

