LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony Miss All-Star Media Day

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cleveland’s LeBron James and New York’s Carmelo Anthony did not attend NBA All-Star media day events on Friday.

The NBA said James had a family matter to deal with, and that he would be in New Orleans with his Eastern Conference teammates for practice on Saturday. Anthony was permitted to miss the media session because he was not added to the All-Star roster until Wednesday and had some logistical issues to deal with.

The All-Star Game is Sunday. James is in the game for the 13th time, Anthony for the 10th time.

Also missing from media events Friday was Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young, who will compete in Saturday’s 3-point contest. The NBA said Young had flight problems.

