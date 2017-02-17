MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lawmaker Wants To Block Car Insurance Hikes Based On Age

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine state senator is looking to protect senior citizens in the state from having car insurance rates go up because of their ages.

Sen. Bill Diamond, a Windham Democrat, says his bill follows up on insurance giant Progressive’s attempt to raise rates. Diamond says Progressive wanted to raise rates on drivers who reach the age of 65.

Progressive has disputed the notion that the move was based solely on age. Maine Superintendent of Insurance Eric Cioppa ruled against the move last year.

Diamond says his proposal would ensure seniors in the state are protected against similar attempts from insurance companies in the future.

A hearing on the proposal was held before a legislative committee on Thursday. It will next be discussed and voted on in committee.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company