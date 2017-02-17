MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Former NFL Running Back Trent Richardson Arrested In Alabama

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Former NFL running back Trent Richardson is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama.

Police in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover say the 26-year-old Richardson was jailed Friday with bond set at $1,000.

A police statement says officers received a call about yelling coming from a guest room at a hotel Thursday night. It says police responded and found a woman with scratches and bruises on her face.

The statement says the two argued earlier at a Walmart store, and the dispute continued at the hotel. Paramedics treated the woman, but she didn’t require further medical attention.

Richardson played football at Alabama before turning pro. He spent four seasons total in the NFL at Cleveland and Indianapolis.

Records aren’t yet available to show whether Richardson has a lawyer.

