Cincinnati To Build Wall To Stop Slipping Hillside

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati officials plan to build a wall they hope will stop a hillside from slipping further and potentially affecting underground sewer and water lines that service downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

Officials say the 1,200-foot wall will be built above Riverside Drive in the city’s East End. The wall’s estimated cost of between $5 million and $10 million will be paid for by sewer and water users.

Geological testing showed the hillside above the road was slipping rapidly. Residents complained last fall about damage to their property.

City engineers concluded in a memo last month the area was “moving at an accelerated rate and may have the potential to damage public infrastructure if not abated.”

Construction could start as early as Monday and is expected to take three months.

