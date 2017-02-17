Browns Sign Long Snapper Hughlett To 6-year Extension

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed steady long snapper Charley Hughlett to a six-year contract extension.

Hughlett has been with the team since 2014, when he joined Cleveland’s practice squad and was eventually signed to the active roster.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pounder has handled the team’s long-snapping duties over the past 32 games. The 26-year-old Hughlett said he’s “super excited” to sign the deal and added he’s looking forward to the Browns, who went 1-15 last season, “getting things turned around.”

Hughlett had been scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent this offseason before signing through 2022.

Hughlett is entering his third NFL season out of Central Florida. He was originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

