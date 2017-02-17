MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Appeals Court Rejects Ohio Lawsuit Over Health Care Law Tax

Posted On Fri. Feb 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine that challenged what DeWine called an unconstitutional health care tax levied on state and local governments.

The 2015 lawsuit argued there was no precedent allowing the collection of $6.25 million the previous year from government entities and nothing in the federal health care law that allowed such a tax.

At issue is a provision in the law permitting tax assessments against health insurance companies and certain employers who offer self-insured group health plans to help keep premiums affordable.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday the tax was constitutional. A DeWine spokeswoman said the decision was being reviewed.

Lawsuit parties include Shawnee State, Bowling Green and Youngstown state universities and the University of Akron.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company