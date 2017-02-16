World Relief To Lay Off 140 After Trump Refugee Order

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
BALTIMORE (AP) — World Relief says it is laying off more than 140 staffers after President Donald Trump’s executive order cut the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States.

The Baltimore-based non-profit that helps resettle refugees announced Wednesday that it also will close offices in Glen Burnie, Maryland; Miami, Boise, Idaho; Columbus, Ohio; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Trump’s executive order last month suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions program for 120 days. The number of refugees allowed in will be capped at 50,000 for 2017, down from 110,000.

CEO Tim Breene says World Relief’s efforts will continue and that the organization is redoubling efforts to help displaced people around the world. Officials are urging the Trump administration to “renew and reinvigorate efforts to work together with the global humanitarian community to meet this urgent crisis head on.”

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
