Wendy’s Misses Street 4Q Forecasts

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $28.9 million.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $309.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $129.6 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 47 cents per share.

Wendy’s shares have climbed 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 48 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEN

