Providence Uses Big 2nd Half To Beat Xavier 75-63

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kyron Cartwright scored 17 points and made five assists, Rodney Bullock added 16 points with 10 rebounds, and Providence pulled away late to beat Xavier 75-63 on Wednesday night.

Trailing by two at halftime, Cartwright tied it at 33 with a tip-in and Providence led 37-36 on his jumper. Xavier’s Kaiser Gates tied it at 39 with a 3-pointer before Providence pulled ahead 47-41 after Jalen Lindsey hit two 3s amid an 11-2 run.

Bullock hit back-to-back jumpers and the Friars led by nine after Isaiah Jackson’s layup, by 13 after White’s consecutive layups, and by 18 after Jackson’s jumper with 2:51 to go.

Lindsey added 13 points with three 3-pointers for the Friars (16-11, 6-8 Big East), who were outrebounded 44-29 but scored 18 points off of 17 Xavier turnovers.

RaShid Gaston scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Xavier (18-8, 8-5), who have lost two straight.

