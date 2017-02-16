MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio University Shuts Down After Large Water Main Break

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — A large water main break has forced Ohio University to close its Athens campus.

The break happened Thursday morning near West State Street in Athens and has left much of the city without water. The Columbus Dispatch reports the university is bringing portable toilets to the campus for students to use.

The city of Athens has posted on its website that the city’s community center has water and that people who need use restroom or shower facilities can go there.

The city also says a boil alert will be in effect until noon Friday.

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
