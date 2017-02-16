Nap Time: Rangers, Napoli Finally Reunited For 3rd Stint

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Napoli has rejoined the Texas Rangers for the third time, calling it a great opportunity to be back with his first World Series team.

The Rangers re-introduced Napoli on Thursday morning. He got an $8.5 million, one-year contract that includes a club option for 2018.

Napoli is expected to be the primary first baseman for the Rangers and provide a needed big bat in the middle of their lineup.

Over the past six seasons, Napoli has played in the World Series for three different teams. He went to the World Series with Texas in 2011, was part of a championship in Boston in 2013 and went with Cleveland last year in his only season there.

The 35-year-old Napoli, going into his 12th major league season, set career highs with 34 homers and 101 RBIs with Cleveland last year.

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
