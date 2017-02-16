Judge Gives Ex-treasure Hunter Way To Provide Coin Details

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge is giving a former deep-sea treasure hunter another chance to reveal information about the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Federal Judge Algenon Marbley on Wednesday directed government prosecutors to draft an order related to the coins involving a Belize-based trust.

The order would permit ex-treasure hunter Tommy Thompson to give written consent for the government to probe the contents of the trust.

A trust representative has refused to allow an inspection of the trust without Thompson’s consent.

Marbley has held Thompson in contempt of court since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the coins’ locations.

The coins were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.

