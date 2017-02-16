Female College Students Report Naked Man Entering Homes

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio are searching for a naked man who reportedly broke into the homes of at least three female students at the University of Dayton during early morning hours.

Officials say a woman reported that she woke up to a naked man standing in her bedroom around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. The woman told officers the man fled after she yelled at him. He entered through an unsecured door.

Two similar incidents were reported around 3:15 a.m. and 4 a.m. University police say each of the break-ins apparently happened through unsecured windows and doors. The suspect is described as a man with brown curly hair in his mid-20s.

University of Dayton President Eric Spina says students have been encouraged to lock their doors and windows.

