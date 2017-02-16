Cuyahoga County Jail Inmate Suffers Fatal Medical Emergency

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 37-year-old Cleveland woman being held at the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Jail on drug dealing charges has died after suffering a “medical emergency.”

County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan says Nadine Stanley was initially treated at the jail before she was taken to Lutheran Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether anything was found inside Stanley’s cell that would indicate why she became ill. Madigan declined to offer further information regarding the death.

Court records say Stanley was arrested after a Jan. 3 raid at her home turned up heroin, cocaine and marijuana along with digital scales and drug packaging materials.

Stanley had two prior drug-related convictions.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine Stanley’s cause of death.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company