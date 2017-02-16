MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Clarification: Postal Vehicles-Corruption Story

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — In a story Oct. 21, 2011, The Associated Press reported that Sarah Fawaz had her sentence reduced in a federal fraud case to a year of home confinement from a sentence of eight months of house arrest and four months in a halfway house. As part of that change in September 2011, she didn’t have to report to a halfway house. The home confinement was subsequently dropped when her sentence was changed again in May 2012. Her case was closed when she was released from supervised release, or probation, in February 2013.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company