Toledo Man Charged With Spray-painting Anti-Arab Message

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police have charged an Ohio man with criminal damaging in the spray-painting of a swastika and message cursing Arabs on a Lebanese family’s garage door in suburban Toledo.

Sylvania Township police say 28-year-old Osama Nazzal of Toledo has a March 1 court appearance to face the second-degree misdemeanor count. Police say he told them the message wasn’t a matter of ethnic intimidation, but they declined to discuss his possible motive.

Court records don’t show an attorney for him and there was no answer Wednesday at a telephone that had been listed to him.

An installer and radio station donated a new garage door to help the family move past the Jan. 10 incident, and there have been other shows of community support.

