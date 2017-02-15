Police: Ohio Officers Fatally Shoot Knife-wielding Suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in central Ohio say officers fatally shot a man who confronted them with a knife and was suspected of earlier cutting a driver’s neck and taking his car keys.

Columbus police say they went to a home in search of the suspect in the Tuesday night assault, and when he confronted them with a combat knife, a detective and officer repeatedly fired at him. He was hit multiple times and died at a hospital.

No officers were hurt.

Police said they would publicly identify the slain suspect after his family is notified.

Police say the man whose neck was cut suffered critical injuries and was being treated at a hospital. They say a woman who witnessed that attack and tried to intervene gave police the suspect’s name.

Comments

comments