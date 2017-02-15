Ohio Zoo’s Polar Bear Moves To Chicago To Find Romance

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio zoo’s polar bear is off to Chicago to find love.

The Toledo Zoo says its 21-year-old female bear named Nan has been moved to the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago to see if she will breed with the zoo’s male bear.

Nan moved into her new home this week where she’s separated by a fence from her potential mate named Hudson.

The Brookfield Zoo says the bears will spend a little time getting to know each other before moving in together.

The move was arranged by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and its polar bear species survival program.

Keepers at the Toledo Zoo say Nan is genetically important because she was born in the wild and discovered as an orphan cub near Barrow, Alaska.

