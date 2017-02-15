Ohio River Bridge Seen As Infrastructure Need Gets Heavy Use

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — A bridge that carries highway traffic across the Ohio River near Cincinnati has been serving tens of thousands more vehicles a day than it was designed to handle.

The Cincinnati Enquirer ( ) reports time and traffic are wearing on the Brent Spence Bridge, which is frequently cited as a location where major infrastructure upgrades are needed.

It is increasingly showing rust and cracks, but maintenance officials say it remains structurally sound.

It was made to handle 80,000 vehicles in 1963, and the addition of a fourth lane in 1985 brought that capacity to 120,000. But the most recent data indicate the bridge had daily traffic of over 185,000 vehicles in 2015, nearing a record amount.

That has meant more crashes there, too — usually at least two per week.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer,

