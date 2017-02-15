Ohio Police Probe Shots Fired At Vehicles In I-275 Area

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
FOREST PARK, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating shots fired at two vehicles in a northern Cincinnati suburb.

Forest Park police say no injuries were reported, but two vehicles were shot at. Officers were first called to Hamilton Avenue just off Interstate 275 early Tuesday morning after a woman said a shot was fired at her from a car. A short time later, a tractor-trailer driver reported shots fired at his vehicle while on the interstate.

Police say both vehicles had dents consistent with being hit by bullets. They believe the vehicles were targeted randomly.

Police are asking for cooperation from business owners with security cameras in the area.

