In New Report, Man Claims Justin Bieber Punched Him In June

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Las Vegas man who says Justin Bieber assaulted him in Cleveland eight months ago has filed a police report about the fracas.

Thirty-four-year-old Rodney Cannon claims in the report filed Tuesday with Cleveland police that the pop star took his sunglasses inside a hotel after a Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game on June 8. He says in the report that Bieber and possibly a bodyguard then punched him. He also says he wrestled Bieber to the ground to restrain him.

Bieber’s publicist didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the accusations.

Cannon referred questions Wednesday about the encounter — and why he waited to file the report — to an attorney who also didn’t immediately return a message.

A Cleveland police spokesman says the episode is under investigation.

