Hall, Walker Combine For 41, Kent St. Tops Miami (Ohio)

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jimmy Hall scored 21 points, Jaylin Walker 20 and Deon Edwin sank three of four foul shots in the final seconds as Kent State held off a late Miami (Ohio) threat for a 76-72 victory on Tuesday night.

Michael Weathers scored a quick basket after a Miami timeout with five seconds left, slicing the gap to 74-72, and the RedHawks quickly fouled Edwin before time expired. But the senior made both to finish with 15 points, including 9 of 10 at the line.

Kent State (14-12, 6-7) Mid-American Conference) halted a two-game skid and remain in the thick of the congested MAC standings.

Michael Weathers led Miami with 22 points, and Marcus Weathers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Miami (10-16, 3-10), which has yet to win on the road this season.

The top four teams in the final MAC standings receive a bye to the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament.

