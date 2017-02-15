Dartis Perfect At Line In Ohio’s 79-71 Win Over E. Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Jordan Dartis scored a career-high 26 points and made all 12 of his free throws, Jason Carter had 11 points and 14 rebounds and Ohio held off a late Eastern Michigan rally for a 79-71 win Tuesday night.

Jordan Nobles’ layup brought Eastern Michigan to within 71-63 with 45 seconds left. The Eagles’ Ty Toney and Willie Mangum IV each hit 3s and Nobles added a layup in a 19-second stretch to cut the deficit to 75-71, but they couldn’t get closer.

Ohio (16-8, 8-5 Mid-American) led 52-51 with 6:29 left before the Bobcats went on a 17-5 run over five minutes for a 69-56 lead.

Mike Laster scored 16 points and Kenny Kaminski added 13 for the Bobcats, which shot just 19 for 48 from the field but were 33 for 42 from the foul line.

Mangum led Eastern Michigan (13-13, 5-8) with 19 points. Toney added 16 and James Thompson IV had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

