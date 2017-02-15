Canucks-Penguins Sums

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
First Period_None. Penalties_Granlund, VAN, (high sticking), 18:07.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 23 (Maatta, Daley), 5:16. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (slashing), 10:53.

Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 6 (Crosby, Dumoulin), 2:27. 3, Pittsburgh, Kessel 20 (Wilson, Malkin), 14:03. 4, Pittsburgh, Cullen 9 (Letang, Bonino), 18:03. Penalties_Letang, PIT, (delay of game), 4:55.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-8-12_29. Pittsburgh 15-10-17_42.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Miller 15-16-3 (42 shots-38 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 21-6-2 (29-29).

A_18,653 (18,387). T_2:26.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Tim Nowak.

