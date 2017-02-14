Woman Who Livestreamed Rape Of Teen Gets 9 Months In Prison

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman accused of livestreaming images of a man raping a 17-year-old girl has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

Nineteen-year-old Marina Lonina was sentenced Monday in Columbus after pleading guilty to one count of obstructing justice under a deal with prosecutors. She initially faced other charges, including rape and pandering sexual matter involving a minor.

Authorities alleged that she used the social media app Periscope to livestream the assault last February.

Defense attorney Sam Shamansky tells The Columbus Dispatch ( ) that Lonina admitted failing to report the rape or turn over her evidence afterward.

The 29-year-old rape suspect, Raymond Gates, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The victim alleged that Lonina set up the rape. Shamansky calls that allegation “unmitigated nonsense.”

