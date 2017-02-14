Semitrailer Pileup Kills Driver In Ohio; Injures 3 Others

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW PARIS, Ohio (AP) — Officials in southwest Ohio are investigating a fatal crash involving four semitrailers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a driver in a semitrailer crashed into three other semi-trucks that were stopped on Interstate 70 in Preble County for an accident near the Indiana border around 6 p.m. Monday. Officials tell WHIO-TV ( ) the driver died at the scene.

Investigators say the victim was driving 70 mph when he crashed into stopped traffic.

Two other semi drivers were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Officials say a fourth driver was not injured.

Ohio Highway patrol closed the section of the highway to clean up the wreckage from the pileup.

___

Information from: WHIO-TV,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company