COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police have identified a man who died after he was hit by a train in central Ohio.

Police say 27-year-old Donta J. Muldrow was hit near the Greater Columbus Convention Center around 3 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say Muldrow was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Officials say witnesses told police that they saw the man lying on the train tracks.

There is an ongoing investigation.

