Ohio Woman Admits Gun, Obstruction Counts In West Virginia

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A 37-year-old Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges for illegally possessing a gun and using it to obstruct a deputy U.S. marshal in West Virginia.

According to a plea agreement, Peggy Chaffin, of Portsmouth, Ohio, could face 10 years in prison on the first count and 20 years on the second and has agreed to cooperate with authorities.

Chaffin admitted having a .22-caliber rifle despite a previous felony conviction for heroin possession in Kentucky in 2013.

She also admitted using the gun to obstruct the deputy marshal in Orlando, West Virginia in November 2015.

She remains jailed pending sentencing.

