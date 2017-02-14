Ohio Man Imprisoned For Life For Fatally Shooting Iowa Woman

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — An Ohio man has been given life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing an 18-year-old woman in western Iowa.

Online court records say 27-year-old Mark Troutman, of Sylvania, Ohio, was sentenced Monday in Mills County District Court. He’d been convicted in December of shooting to death Kathryn Weber. She was found bleeding outside her Glenwood workplace on Sept. 17 and died at the scene.

Authorities say Troutman was Weber’s ex-boyfriend and that he shot her because he was distraught over their breakup.

