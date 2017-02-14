Ohio Inmate Sentenced To Life For Fellow Prisoner’s Slaying

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio inmate accused of fatally beating a fellow prisoner has been sentenced to life without parole.

Authorities say defendant Casey Pigge (pij) hit cellmate Luther Wade multiple times with a cinder block taken from the cell wall at Lebanon Correctional Institution in February 2016.

Pigge pleaded guilty last month in a deal that included the life sentence, and he was sentenced Tuesday.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell has said that Pigge’s low IQ prevented prosecutors from seeking the death penalty.

Defense attorney John Kaspar said that Pigge wanted the case over with and didn’t want a trial.

Pigge is already serving 30 years to life for aggravated murder and other charges from a 2009 Ross County conviction.

