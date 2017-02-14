Ohio College Sees Spike In Alcohol-related Emergency Runs

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Miami University in southwest Ohio has seen a recent spike in students taken for alcohol-related hospital treatment.

Authorities say 21 emergency calls for alcohol-related illness involving college-age people were made over four days starting last Thursday evening.

The Oxford school’s fraternities and sororities had a moratorium on alcohol-related events during the recruitment process for new pledges. The moratorium was lifted last Thursday as the rush reason ended.

The reports of hospitalizations prompted university officials to call an emergency meeting with fraternity and sorority leaders at the home of President Gregory Crawford.

Miami has a number of alcohol education programs in place to address excessive student drinking.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company