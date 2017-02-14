Oberlin’s President To Take Over At Pace University In NYC

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The head of Oberlin College in Ohio will become the next president of New York’s Pace University.

Pace’s board of trustees announced the selection of Marvin Krislov as the university’s eighth president on Tuesday.

Krislov is a lawyer and former Rhodes scholar who has been president of Oberlin since 2007. He announced his plan to leave the liberal arts college in September.

At Oberlin, Krislov presided over a selective college known for its long history of liberal activism. Controversies have erupted there in recent years over issues including free speech and inauthentic ethnic food in the dining hall.

Pace is a different type of institution, with many students who are the first in their family to attend college. It has campuses in lower Manhattan and in New York City’s suburbs.

