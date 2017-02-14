Indians, LHP Russell Agree To Minor League Contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent left-hander James Russell has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians.

Russell’s deal, which is pending him completing and passing a physical exam, includes an invitation to spring training. Russell, 31, will join a group of lefties trying to make Cleveland’s roster. The Indians still have one or two open spots in their bullpen.

Russell pitched in only seven games for Philadelphia last season, posting an 18.69 ERA. He’s 10-18 with a 4.09 in 349 major league appearances since breaking in with the Chicago Cubs in 2010.

He appeared in a career-high 77 games for the Cubs in 2012. Chicago traded Russell to the Atlanta Braves in 2014.

Cleveland’s pitchers and catchers have already reported to the team’s camp in Goodyear, Arizona. The AL champions will hold their first full-squad workout on Sunday.

